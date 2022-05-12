HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will continue into the weekend, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations overnight through the morning periods.

Trade winds will trend down and shift out of the southeast late Sunday into Monday, then out of the south Tuesday through Wednesday as a front stalls west-northwest of the islands.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Plenty of deep moisture being drawn northward combined with an upper disturbance will translate to a potential wet pattern setting up next week.