HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to locally breezy trade winds are expected through Thursday.

Conditions will be rather dry, with brief trade showers mainly along some windward-facing sections late at night and during the early morning hours.

The background trade flow will begin to weaken and shift around from the east-southeast this weekend.

This will allow local afternoon sea breezes to develop with clouds and isolated showers mainly over leeward and interior sections.