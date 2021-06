HONOLULU (KHON2) — Clouds and showers from an old front will continue to impact the islands from Kauai to Maui County overnight.

As trades build back Friday, the moisture will become more focused over Kauai.

Trade winds will focus more of the showers over windward slopes, but some showers will reach leeward sides. Drier, breezy, trade winds weather will continue this weekend and early next week.