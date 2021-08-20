Breezy trade wind conditions will persist with clouds and showers favoring windward, mauka areas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade wind conditions will persist through Saturday with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations.

The latest forecast from the Central Pacific Hurricane Center depicts Tropical Storm Linda becoming a post-tropical remnant low this morning, then approaching and moving through the area from east to west Sunday through Monday.

Impacts could include heavy rainfall and strong winds, especially if the remnant low moves through or south of any of the islands.

A return to a more typical trade wind pattern is expected Tuesday through midweek.

A small craft advisory is in effect.