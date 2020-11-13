Breezy to windy trades will continue Friday, then weaken through the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy to windy trades will continue Friday and will weaken this weekend. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas, with some showers reaching leeward sides.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes take over on Sunday resulting in interior clouds and showers during the day and clearing at night. An upper low moving over the area could enhance these showers, particularly over the eastern end of the state. Trades will move in early next week.

A weak front will move through north to south by midweek, ushering in a return of breezy trade winds through the second half of the week.