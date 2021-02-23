HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north and northeast of the islands will keep breezy to windy trades in place through the weekend.

An old frontal band will bring an increase in showers to the state Tuesday, targeting mainly windward areas.

Drier trade wind weather is expected Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

Upper level troughing along with an influx of moisture from the east and southeast, will likely increase trade wind shower coverage and intensity Thursday through the weekend.