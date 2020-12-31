Breezy to locally windy trades will prevail New Year’s Eve through Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy to locally windy trades will prevail Thursday through Saturday as high pressure slides by well to the north of the island chain.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, but the strong trades will blow some decaying showers over to leeward sides of the islands as well.

Typical trade wind weather will continue next week, with winds easing a bit on Sunday, and holding at moderate to locally breezy levels through much of next week.