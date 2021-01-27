HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the state will keep breezy to locally windy trades in place through Friday, with a slight decrease in the trade wind speeds expected over the weekend.

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas with a few showers reaching leeward areas from time to time.

An old front may bring an increase in showers to the islands on Friday however. The trades will diminish and shift southerly early next week in advance of a cold front, with a more widespread rainfall event possible Tuesday into the middle of next week as the front moves into the area.