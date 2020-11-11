Breezy to locally windy trade winds to continue through Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the state will keep breezy to locally windy trade winds blowing through Thursday. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas.
An upper low may enhance trade showers Friday through the weekend, while also easing trade winds to moderate levels. Sightly drier weather is expected early next week as the upper low weakens.
