HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wet trade wind weather remains in the forecast for the next several days across the islands.

A strong high pressure system will linger north of the state with breezy to locally strong trade winds to continue Thursday.

Trade winds will decrease in strength from Friday into the weekend as wet weather continues due to a passing upper level disturbance.

From Monday evening through Tuesday a cold front moves in from the north, spreading showers across all islands with drier humidity levels and cooler temperatures moving in behind the frontal band.