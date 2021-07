HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy easterly trade winds will continue into the weekend, then potentially ease slightly late Sunday through early next week.

A transition from the dry summertime trade wind pattern to a wetter period appears possible over the weekend through early next week as areas of tropical moisture associated with former Tropical Cyclones Felicia and Guillermo move through from east to west.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for most of the state.