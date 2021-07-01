Breezy easterly trade winds will continue into Independence Day weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A surface high far northeast of the area will build southwest. Breezy easterly trade winds will persist through fourth of July weekend.

Ridging aloft will keep the atmosphere dry and stable.

The trade winds will carry clouds and some showers over windward areas, during mainly night and morning hours.

Leeward areas of the smaller islands will be mostly dry.

Clouds and showers will affect the Kona slopes of the Big Island during the afternoons and evenings.

A small craft advisory for parts of Big Island and Maui County remains in effect.