Breezy easterly trade winds expected through 4th of July weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy easterly trade winds are expected through the holiday weekend as high pressure strengthens to the northeast.

Any showers that develop will favor windward and mauka areas, mainly through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through.

With the exception of the Kona slopes of the Big Island through the afternoons, the drought conditions will persist over leeward areas with little to no rainfall expected.

A small craft advisory is in effect for most of the Big Island and some of Maui County.