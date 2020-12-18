Breezy conditions, with showers mainly affecting Maui and the Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A surface trough will drag an area of increased showers across the state into the weekend, mainly affecting Maui and the Big island.

Thunderstorms are possible across Maui and the Big Island through today. Widespread windy conditions are expected Friday.

Conditions should slowly improve over the weekend as the surface trough shifts away from the state. Elsewhere, showers will favor windward areas, especially at night and during early morning hours.