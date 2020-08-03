Breezy conditions to start the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Surface high pressure far north of the state will produce moderate to locally breezy trade winds through next weekend.
A fairly dry trade wind weather pattern is expected early this week. An upper-level disturbance passing near the islands combined with increasing moisture around mid-week may cause an uptick in showers over most windward sections from Wednesday through Friday.
Expect a more typical dry trade wind weather to return by next weekend.
