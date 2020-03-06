Breezy conditions expected to continue through the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Strong high pressure passing north of the islands will support windy conditions over the islands through the first part of the weekend, with trade winds gradually easing from Sunday into early next week.

The increasing trade winds will bring a surge in windward showers today, but a cooler air mass will bring drier conditions and fewer showers over the weekend. Periods of variable high cloudiness is anticipated over the weekend, thickest on Saturday. Light winds and warmer temperatures are forecast beginning Tuesday and Wednesday as a low develops north of the islands, with the low potentially affecting island weather later next week.