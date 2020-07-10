Breezy conditions expected through the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A strong surface high centered far north of the main Hawaiian Islands will keep breezy trade winds in the forecast into the first half of next week.

An upper level low lingering north of the state and a few low level troughs will keep periods of showers in the forecast mainly focused on Windward and Mountain areas, with a few showers spilling into Leeward areas especially in the evening and overnight hours.

Day to day shower trends will vary a bit as the low level troughs pass through each island.