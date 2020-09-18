Breezy conditions expected through the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure ridge north of the island chain will keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds in the forecast through Sunday.

Fairly stable conditions will keep shower activity brief for much of this weekend in the isolated to scattered coverage range.

Trade wind speeds will decrease to more moderate levels through the first half of next week. No significant changes to the rainfall pattern for the next seven days.

