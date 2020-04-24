Live Now
Breezy conditions expected into the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the state will bring moderate to locally breezy conditions to the island chain through the weekend.

The trades will ease slightly early next week as a front weakens the ridge north of the state, then strengthen again during the middle and latter part of next week.

Fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail during the next 7 days, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a few showers reaching leeward communities from time to time.

High clouds will remain rather thick at times through tonight, before shifting east of the state on Saturday.

Friday

78° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 78° 66°

Saturday

79° / 65°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 79° 65°

Sunday

79° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 65°

Monday

79° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 66°

Wednesday

79° / 66°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 79° 66°

Thursday

78° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

74°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
74°

75°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

