Breezy conditions expected into the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the state will bring moderate to locally breezy conditions to the island chain through the weekend.

The trades will ease slightly early next week as a front weakens the ridge north of the state, then strengthen again during the middle and latter part of next week.

Fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail during the next 7 days, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a few showers reaching leeward communities from time to time.

High clouds will remain rather thick at times through tonight, before shifting east of the state on Saturday.