Breezy conditions expected across the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the state will maintain moderate to breezy trade winds through the forecast period, with minor speed fluctuations.
Showers will favor windward areas, occasionally spilling to leeward sides of the smaller islands, and will be most prevalent at night. A stable airmass will keep rainfall amounts light.
