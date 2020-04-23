Breezy conditions continue across the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the state will bring moderate to locally breezy conditions to the island chain through the weekend.

The trades may ease a bit early next week as a front weakens the ridge north of the state. Fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail through the middle of next week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a stray shower reaching leeward communities from time to time.

High clouds will remain rather thick at times through Friday night, before shifting east of the state on Saturday.

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

78° / 67°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 78° 67°

Friday

78° / 65°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 78° 65°

Saturday

78° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 65°

Sunday

79° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 65°

Monday

79° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 79° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 66°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 80° 66°

Wednesday

79° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

71°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

