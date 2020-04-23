Breezy conditions continue across the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the state will bring moderate to locally breezy conditions to the island chain through the weekend.

The trades may ease a bit early next week as a front weakens the ridge north of the state. Fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail through the middle of next week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a stray shower reaching leeward communities from time to time.

High clouds will remain rather thick at times through Friday night, before shifting east of the state on Saturday.