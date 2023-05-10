HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drier than normal conditions have come to an end as showers ramp up for windward areas of the state. Any showers that pass through will be of the light to moderate variety, with mostly cloudy skies for leeward areas.
by: Justin Cruz
Posted:
Updated:
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drier than normal conditions have come to an end as showers ramp up for windward areas of the state. Any showers that pass through will be of the light to moderate variety, with mostly cloudy skies for leeward areas.