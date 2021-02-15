Approaching cold front to bring increase in showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An upper level low south of the Big Island will slowly drift west Monday.

Northwest of the islands a cold front will approach and stall near Kauai late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Expect a southeast wind pattern to continue for the Big Island Monday with land and sea breezes over the smaller islands.

Clouds and showers will build over island mountain and interior sections.

On Tuesday, light winds begin to change back to easterly trade winds as the cold front approaches Kauai. Prefrontal shower bands will produce widespread rain over Kauai County with locally heavy rainfall at times and isolated thunderstorms.

The front will stall near Kauai late Tuesday into Wednesday with wet weather forecast over the western islands.