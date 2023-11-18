HONOLULU (KHON2) – Breezy south to southwest winds will develop tonight and continue through Sunday as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

Showers will increase tonight and Sunday with thunderstorms possible Sunday on Kauai.

The front will push into the central islands and stall out Sunday night and Monday bringing some showery weather with it and shifting winds northeasterly.

The front will dissipate Monday night, with light to moderate trades and fairly typical trade wind weather then expected Tuesday through the end of the work week.