Approaching cold front expected to bring an increase in showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cold front will move through Kauai Monday afternoon, Oahu and Maui County Monday night, and then through the Big Island on Tuesday.

The front will bring scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms to the island chain as it moves through.

Cool, breezy, and rather dry north winds will build in behind the front, followed by returning trade winds on Wednesday.

The trades will persist through the remainder of the work week, as the airmass slowly modifies and trade wind showers increase closer to seasonal normals.