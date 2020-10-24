Another storm system could bring heavy rain to the islands next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The persistent wet and humid pattern in place over the western end of the state is expected to linger through much of next week as another cold front and upper disturbance approach and move into the area later this weekend through next Wednesday. Although the shower coverage may briefly decrease over the weekend as the upper disturbance in the area lifts off to the north, showers will remain in the forecast, especially through the afternoon hours. A modest increase in moisture moving in from the east will support a slight increase in shower activity for Maui County and the Big Island over the weekend. A more widespread rainfall event will be possible next week, which will translate to an increasing concern for flash flooding given the recent heavy rainfall on Kauai and Oahu.