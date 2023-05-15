HONOLULU (KHON2) — A disturbance to the west of Kauai could bring numerous showers starting Wednesday night lasting through Friday night. Some showers may be heavy at times. A return to sunshine and trade wind weather resumed this weekend.
by: Justin Cruz
