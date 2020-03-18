Another round of heavy rain, thunderstorms in the forecast

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was just issued for Kauai County.

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Those in the area should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms produce damaging winds of 58 mph or higher or destructive hail the size of quarters of larger.

The threat of heavy rain and flooding continues over already saturated ground, though the potential for severe weather continues today across the western end of the state.