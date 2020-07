HONOLULU (KHON2)

Light to moderate east-southeasterly trades will continue through Sunday.

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, although scattered showers will also affect leeward and interior areas at Sunday afternoon.

A more typical trade wind pattern will resume on Monday, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas along with the stray leeward spillover.

This trade wind pattern will hold through late next week, with breezy conditions expected Tuesday into next weekend.