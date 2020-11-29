Another day of trade winds before losing them

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to locally breezy northeast trade winds will prevail through the weekend, with an uptick of showers expected Sunday and Sunday night.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas with some brief downpours possible.

Winds will become light Monday through mid week, with daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes expected.

Dry conditions will prevail through much of next week, with cool mornings and a few isolated showers over the island interiors each afternoon.

Moderate trades and a more typical windward and mauka shower regime may return towards the end of the week.