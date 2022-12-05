HONOLULU (KHON2) — A storm system west of Kauai often called a Kona low has produced southerly winds over the islands. Showers from the south have been moving in on this southerly flow but most have been light to moderate, except for Kauai seeing moderate to heavier showers.

Tuesday winds will remain light and southerly. However by Wednesday trade winds return and possibly usher a period of strong winds. Starting Wednesday and lasting through at least Monday, winds will approach 30 mph sustained with stronger gusts.