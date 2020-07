HONOLULU (KHON2)

Trade winds will remain breezy but will be on a gradual decline over the next few days as the high to our north begins to drift further east.

An upper level low within our vicinity during the first half of the upcoming week will likely bring an increase of clouds and trade wind showers.

Showers riding in with the trades will favor the windward and mountain areas with a few drifting into the lee side of the smaller islands.