Another breezy day before winds weaken

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A ridge of high pressure far north of the state will maintain moderate to locally breezy trade winds through the upcoming week.

Although mostly dry and stable conditions will prevail, pockets of moisture moving through combined with the trades will be enough to trigger scattered overnight and early morning windward showers each day.

Relative humidity levels have dropped into the 30s and low 40s in many leeward areas the last couple of afternoons, which has been significantly below much of the guidance.

Winds the last couple days have been on the lighter side, but with the increase in winds today, winds became more of a concern with regards to critical fire weather conditions, given the dry conditions.

Several models show a little increase in dewpoints for tomorrow, but we are still expecting the winds to be elevated.

KBDI values continue to climb with no significant rainfall expected in the next couple days over the leeward areas.

The Red Flag Warning remains in place through Sunday afternoon given these combined factors.

The main concern will be during the afternoon hours when relative humidity values will be the lowest.