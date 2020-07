HONOLULU (KHON2)

Breezy trade winds will prevail through Monday.

A typical summertime weather pattern will focus rainfall along windward slopes, while spotty showers develop across the leeward Big Island each afternoon.

A decrease in winds and some increase in showers is possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

Trades will rebuild Thursday, bringing a return of more typical trade wind weather featuring mainly windward and mauka showers along with the occasional leeward spillover.