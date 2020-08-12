An uptick in showers expected statewide

Weather Blog
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A nearby upper low will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms for areas around Kauai through tonight.

Otherwise, trade wind weather is expected into early next week with a slight weakening of the wind speeds Thursday and Friday. Clouds and passing showers will tend to favor windward and mountain areas, but localized sea breezes in protected areas may bring a few afternoon clouds as the background winds weaken.

