An upper level disturbance lingers near the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate trade winds will hold in place through Sunday, with shower favoring windward and mauka areas.

A disturbance aloft will allow a few more showers to reach leeward areas as well.

The trades will weaken into the light to moderate range Labor Day through Tuesday.

Showers will favor windward slopes and coasts during to overnight and early morning hours, with a few showers developing over leeward and interior areas each afternoon.

Moderate trades and more typical windward and mauka showers will return Tuesday night and continue into next weekend.