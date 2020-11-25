VIDEO: An unstable airmass will bring a few lingering downpours across the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A moist and unstable airmass will bring the potential for a few lingering downpours across the state Wednesday, with a thunderstorm or two possible over the Big Island this afternoon.

Terry Reis captured video footage of a thunderstorm that occurred Tuesday night offshore.

A more stable trade wind weather pattern will resume Wednesday night and hold through the Thanksgiving Day weekend. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas during the long weekend, with a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time.