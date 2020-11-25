VIDEO: An unstable airmass will bring a few lingering downpours across the state

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A moist and unstable airmass will bring the potential for a few lingering downpours across the state Wednesday, with a thunderstorm or two possible over the Big Island this afternoon.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Terry Reis captured video footage of a thunderstorm that occurred Tuesday night offshore.

A more stable trade wind weather pattern will resume Wednesday night and hold through the Thanksgiving Day weekend. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas during the long weekend, with a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories