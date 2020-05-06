An increase in windward showers expected

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Expect increasing clouds and showers over Kauai today, Oahu tonight, and across the rest of the state Thursday through Friday as an old front moves down the island chain.

Although the bulk of the showers will favor windward and mountain locations, there will be a few leeward showers.

Trades will briefly trend down ahead of this band today, then quickly shift out of the northeast and return to breezy levels Thursday as high pressure builds north of the state. A similar band of moisture may approach the western end of the state this weekend.