An increase in showers expected Wednesday evening

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A strong surface high will remain north of the islands through at least early next week.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Breezy easterly trade winds will focus showers over mainly windward areas, with afternoon showers over the leeward side of the Big Island of Hawaii.

An area of moisture moving west over the islands may make showers more active tonight through Friday.

Latest Stories on KHON2