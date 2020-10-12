An increase in showers expected to kick off the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The remnants of former tropical cyclone Marie will move through Oahu early Monday morning and Kauai this afternoon, bringing an increase in showers to windward areas, and potentially some rain to our parched leeward areas experiencing severe drought conditions.

A more typical trade wind pattern will briefly return tonight and Tuesday, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas.

The trades will become disrupted Tuesday night through at least Thursday as a front approaches from the northwest.

This is expected to bring a land and sea breeze pattern to the state, with showers favoring areas near the coast at night and island interiors during the afternoon and early evening hours.

