An increase in showers expected Thursday into the weekend, with a slight chance of thunderstorms

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A trough of low pressure will remain nearly stationary in the vicinity of Oahu through Saturday, bringing scattered showers to the island chain, and even a slight chance of thunderstorms over Oahu and Maui County Friday night and Saturday.

The trough of low pressure will shift west of the state Saturday night and Sunday, with a Kona Low then developing west of the islands on Monday.

The weather will become increasing unsettled Sunday through the middle of next week, with the development of the Kona Low bringing the potential for heavy rainfall, flash flooding, strong southerly winds and even strong thunderstorms to portions of the island chain.