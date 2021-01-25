An increase in showers expected statewide

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A strong high northeast of the area and a trough to the southwest will combine to produce locally strong southeast winds over the islands through midweek.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Very humid air carried by the southeast flow will keep the Big Island very wet over the next couple of days, with heavy snow over the summits.

The smaller islands will be less rainy, but some of the rain may reach the smaller islands by mid-week. During the second half of the week the trough will move away to the west. Winds will shift out of the east and rainfall will diminish.