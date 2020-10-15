An increase in showers expected for Kauai County and Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cold front approaching the islands from the northwest will produce an extended period of rainfall for the western islands Kauai County and Oahu through the weekend.

Less rainfall is forecast over the eastern islands from Molokai to the Big Island. Light large scale winds will produce land and sea breezes over most areas into the first half of next week.

Showers are developing ahead of the front and are moving up from the south into Kauai this morning. The cold front itself will stall near Kauai from Friday night to Monday, producing widespread rainfall over Kauai County and periods of pre-frontal showers over Oahu.

Showers may become heavy at times over Kauai with isolated thunderstorms. Unsettled weather conditions will continue into the first half of next week.

