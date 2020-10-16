An increase in showers expected for Kauai and Oahu through this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The wet pattern unfolding over the western end of the state is expected to linger through early next week as a cold front near Kauai stalls and slowly diminishes.

Although the best rainfall chances and coverage are expected over and around Kauai and Oahu near the front, locally heavy showers will remain possible statewide, especially through the afternoon hours as sea breezes develop.

Heavy showers that become focused over any particular area could translate to localized flooding.

Winds will remain light through early next week with a return of light to moderate trades and improving conditions possible by Wednesday.

