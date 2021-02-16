An increase in showers expected across the western islands as a cold front approaches Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cold front will stall near Kauai later Tuesday through Wednesday producing showers across the western islands, with periods of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms over Kauai County.

Large scale southeasterly winds will keep local scale land and sea breezes in the forecast over the smaller islands Tuesday.

High pressure building in north of the state will allow moderate to breezy trade winds to return from Wednesday on into the weekend.

Returning trade winds will push the frontal cloud band westward away from the islands on Thursday. Unstable conditions aloft and a high pressure ridge north of the state will keep moderate to breezy wet trade winds in the forecast through the weekend.