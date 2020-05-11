Live Now
An increase in rainfall is expected to move through the islands

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A band of enhanced moisture will move through the islands today and tonight, bringing an increase in showers both windward and leeward, although drier conditions are expected to develop through the night across Kauai and Oahu.

The band of moisture will linger over Maui County and the Big Island through Tuesday, keeping shower chances elevated here, particularly in windward locales.

Moderate trades will prevail through Tuesday, before becoming disrupted Wednesday, giving way to a land and sea breeze pattern which will last through Friday.

Trades are expected to rebuild next weekend, bringing a return of the typical windward and mauka shower distribution.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

78° / 65°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 78° 65°

Tuesday

81° / 65°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 81° 65°

Wednesday

80° / 66°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 70% 80° 66°

Thursday

80° / 66°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 60% 80° 66°

Friday

81° / 67°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 81° 67°

Saturday

82° / 68°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 82° 68°

Sunday

81° / 68°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 81° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

10 AM
Showers
50%
76°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

74°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

72°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

71°

8 PM
Clear
0%
71°

71°

9 PM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

10 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

11 PM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

12 AM
Clear
10%
68°

68°

1 AM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
66°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

