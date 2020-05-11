An increase in rainfall is expected to move through the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A band of enhanced moisture will move through the islands today and tonight, bringing an increase in showers both windward and leeward, although drier conditions are expected to develop through the night across Kauai and Oahu.

The band of moisture will linger over Maui County and the Big Island through Tuesday, keeping shower chances elevated here, particularly in windward locales.

Moderate trades will prevail through Tuesday, before becoming disrupted Wednesday, giving way to a land and sea breeze pattern which will last through Friday.

Trades are expected to rebuild next weekend, bringing a return of the typical windward and mauka shower distribution.