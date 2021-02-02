An approaching cold front will enhance shower activity over the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Winds will shift out of the south over the next 24 hours as a front approaches.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

These kona winds will carry some showers over the islands and the showers may be locally heavy.

The front will reach Kauai Wednesday, move across Oahu and Maui County Wednesday night, then move across the Big Island Thursday.

The front will produce widespread rain and a few thunderstorms and gusty winds. Snow will blanket Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.

Drier and cooler air will spread over the islands behind the front and continue into the weekend.