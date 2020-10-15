An approaching cold front to bring an increase in showers to Kauai and Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cold front approaching from the northwest will bring wet weather to Kauai, and sporadic showers to Oahu through the weekend.

[Hawaii's Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Drier conditions are expected over Maui County and the Big Island. Light southeast winds will allow for afternoon sea breezes with clouds and showers forming over the higher terrain.

Unsettled weather will continue over the western islands next week as the front lingers over the state.

