All islands remain under a flash flood watch

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Widespread heavy showers, especially windward, are expected through at least Tuesday night as an upper level disturbance enhances deep moisture moving in from the east and south.

Locally strong east to southeast winds will continue Tuesday, then diminish Wednesday as a trough develops near and north of the islands.

The trough will linger until the end of the week, keeping winds light and maintaining the potential for showers.

Strong high pressure building north of the islands will bring breezy, dry and cool northeast winds this weekend.