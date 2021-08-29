Afternoon showers possible with variable winds

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A weak surface trough will move slowly over the islands from east to west, starting later Monday and continue through about Wednesday.

The trough will weaken the trade winds and allow for localized daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes in some spots through about midweek.

Showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas during the nights and mornings, and interior and leeward locales during the afternoons and evenings.

Relatively dry and breezy trade wind weather is expected to return for the latter portion of the new week.